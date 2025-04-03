Yorkshire users of one of the largest paedophile platforms in the world have been identified following a global crackdown on the site.

Kidflix, which has almost two millions users and hosted more than 70,000 sickening videos of child sex abuse, has been closed down following an operation by Europol.

Users of the site - which could be accessed by the Dark Web - have now been identified and passed on to the relevant police forces, including two in Yorkshire.

Police in Germany started an investigation into the site, and identified more than 1,200 users who had either paid for access to material through crypto currency, or earned access through uploading their own material where they would earn site specific credits which would allow them access to further child abuse imagery.

More than 60 were based in the UK, and their details have now been passed on to 28 local police forces, including West Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police.

To date, 30 people have been arrested in the UK and the Dark Web site has been taken down by the German authorities.

National Crime Agency Senior Manager Neil Keeping said: "With thanks to our law enforcement partners in Germany and Europol, a dangerous site hosting tens of thousands of child sexual abuse videos has been taken down.

Kidflix has been taken down following a global crackdown on the sickening site | Europol

"NCA intelligence officers worked quickly to identify the UK users of the site, providing a package of intelligence to forces across the country so arrests could be made and children could be safeguarded.

"Providing this global to local response is paramount in our role to protect children from child sexual abuse and criminals who seek out this content.