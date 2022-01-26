Damien Bendall, 31, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, as well as being accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

The charges come after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, South Yorkshire, on September 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, Bendall appeared in the dock at Derby Crown Court where he was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

11-year-old Lacey Bennett, her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, all died in the attacks

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and a surgical face mask, the defendant was surrounded by five dock officers throughout the short hearing.

The murder charges allege he unlawfully killed all four victims on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20 last year.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court previously heard the four died as a result of a “violent attack”.

The coroner’s court also heard how a relative of Bendall had phoned police to say the defendant had suffered a self-inflicted stab wound.

The defendant is due to stand trial on March 21 this year.