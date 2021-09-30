John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were found dead by officers at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 19.

Damien Bendall, 31, has been charged with all four murders and has been remanded in custody.

Paying tribute to her daughter in a statement issued by Derbyshire Police, Connie’s mother Kerry Shelton said: “Anyone who knows Connie knows just how special she is.

(left) Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris and (right) Connie Gent with her friend Lacey

“Connie had an amazing imagination and was always ready to put on a show, especially at Christmas when she would write plays to act out with her brothers and sister.

“At birthdays, Halloween or at any given chance Connie would be organising, making or baking. She always made things so special. I have so many memories about Connie, but they belong to me and my children. Memories we will always cherish.

“I would like to thank all involved for their love and support. Connie, we will love you always and forever.”

An inquest hearing into the four deaths was told all victims died as a result of a “violent attack”.

Connie’s father Charles Gent said: “The pain is indescribable. I wake up every morning hoping this has all been a terrible nightmare, but it’s not. It’s the unbearable reality that my little girl has gone.

“Connie was an absolute superstar in every way. She had a gift – if someone was down she could instantly make them feel okay.

“She lit up every room she went in and meant something to everyone she came across, even in hard times. Connie had the ability to keep everyone smiling.

“This by far is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through; it still doesn’t even feel real.

“Fly safe my angel. They came for you and left me behind. I could never say goodbye, so I’ll see you soon. I love you more than you can possibly imagine forever and always.”

Jason Bennett, John Paul and Lacey’s father, visited the scene shortly after the incident to lay floral tributes to his children.

In a statement, he said: “Life will never be the same again. Families have been left broken by the awful loss of John, Lacey, Terri and Connie.

“I’ve been left broken. I’m devastated. John and Lacey came into our lives and brought so much love and happiness and were adored by myself and their big sisters, forever loved and remembered.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their loving support and our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the tragic loss of four precious lives.”

Ms Harris’s parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, issued a joint statement through the force in which they said: “Our Terri, our daughter, our world, our everything. From the day she was born she was our princess and remained so until she was cruelly taken from us.

“She was an amazing mum; her babies were her world.

“Terri would put herself out not just for her family and friends but anyone who needed her help. She absolutely loved her work as a care worker and would go above and beyond for the people she cared for.

“She will be missed more than any words can ever express, not only by her family but by anyone who had the privilege to have been in her life.”