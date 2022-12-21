Killamarsh murders: Damien Bendall pleads guilty to murders of mother and three children after previous denial

Bendall, 32, had previously admitted the manslaughter of Terri Harris, 35, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, also 11.
However, he pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday to murdering his four victims, and raping Lacey.
Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, last September 19.
Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, is said to have committed the murders at some point between September 17 and the time the four victims’ bodies were found.
Connie Gent was at the Bennetts’ home for a sleepover at the time of the murders, which left the community of Killamarsh in deep shock.