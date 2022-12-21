News you can trust since 1754
Killamarsh murders: Damien Bendall pleads guilty to murders of mother and three children after previous denial

Damien Bendall has changed his plea to admit the murders of a mother, her two children and their schoolfriend in a suburb near Sheffield.

By Press Association
8 minutes ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 10:56am

Bendall, 32, had previously admitted the manslaughter of Terri Harris, 35, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, also 11.

However, he pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday to murdering his four victims, and raping Lacey.

Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, last September 19.

Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris
Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, is said to have committed the murders at some point between September 17 and the time the four victims’ bodies were found.

Connie Gent was at the Bennetts’ home for a sleepover at the time of the murders, which left the community of Killamarsh in deep shock.