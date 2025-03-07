Killer found guilty of brutally murdering his girlfriend with a hammer in their flat

A drug-addled thug with a history of abusing women has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend with a hammer at their basement flat.

A jury unanimously convicted Warren Spence, 55, of the sickening killing of 44-year-old Sam Varley. He beat her with punches, kicks and a hammer which was found in their property, Leeds Crown court heard.

Prosecutor Stephen Wood KC said that the couple's relationship had been "characterised by Spence's controlling behaviour" and an "indiscriminate use of violence towards her".

Bite marks were found on her legs, arms and hands, and clumps of hair were found dotted around the flat, consistent with being ripped from her scalp during a struggle.

Warren Spence (R) has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Sam Varley (L).

She also had 25 individual rib fractures, 23 of which were a complete fracture through the entire diameter of the bone.

Blood later found on Spence's right trainer was DNA matched to Ms Varley, consistent of him using his feet in the attack.

During the two-week trial it was heard that Ms Varley's body was found face down on her bed in the property, located in Harehills Leeds, on February 12 last year after friends raised concerns with police about her whereabouts.

The jury was also told he had previous convictions for violence against women including attacking, threatening and harassing previous partners.

Becky Joyce from the Leeds-based Homeless Street Angels charity which supported Ms Varley for around five years told the BBC she was "the loveliest and kindest person".

She also said: "She will be very missed by the whole community, she was such a light within the community and everybody loved her. Everybody has nice words to say about her."

Spence was later arrested in Scarborough, having caught a bus from Leeds on the morning of February 15.

Spence gave a false name when stopped by police and later refused to answer questions during his police interview.

He and Ms Varley had been in a relationship for a "few months" and both had drug problems. The last sighting of her alive was February 8.

Around that time Spence had told a friend that he had "barny" with Sam and she had kicked him out of the flat.

Ms Varley had told one friend she was "frightened to death" of Spence, who would beat her, put knives to her throat and put his hands around her throat so tightly that she felt suffocated.

Another friend had seen messages on Ms Varley's phone from Spence threatening to kill her, to burn all her clothes and burn her hair off. He would also threaten to harm Ms Varley's children.