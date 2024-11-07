The former husband of a woman murdered by John Cannan said they had 'moved on' and 'didn't want to get drawn into' his death.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Convicted killer John Cannan died in custody while serving a minimum of 35 years for murdering and raping newlywed Shirley Banks in 1989. He remained the prime suspect in the killing of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh but has gone to his grave without revealing what happened to her.

Cannan died on Wednesday (Nov 6) at the top security jail HMP Full Sutton in York, the Prison Service confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: "As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."

John Cannan.

Shirley's husband Richard Banks was just 30 when she was abducted during an evening shopping trip to Bristol. After holding her captive in his flat he then murdered the 29-year-old by hitting her head with a rock and then dumped her body in the Quantock Hills.

After learning of his death, husband Richard, who has gone on to re-marry and become a director of a recruitment business in Berkshire, said: "I don't have anything to say about it. I won't be drawn on it."

He previously added: "We've moved on."

Cannan, who died aged 70, refused pleas from Suzy's family to reveal what happened to her and had been stricken with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzy Lamplugh.

Her brother Richard said previously: "I would like Cannan, if he does know, to tell us what happened to Suze. After all these years, I would like him to finally let us know what happened. It would mean a lot to the family."

Police searching for Suzy have carried out several searches over the years including digging in a field outside Drakes Broughton, Worcs., in the hope of finding the remains of the 25-year-old who went missing in 1986.

The dig site was a few miles from two other areas which have previously been searched by police. Police have also carried out a dig at the former home of the mother of Cannan in Sutton Coldfield, West Mids.

The mystery of what happened to Suzy is one of the longest running in UK legal history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 28, 1986, Suzy reportedly went to meet a mystery client - named only as Mr Kipper - in Fulham, west London.

Suzy took her keys and a purse containing £15 to the appointment, but left her handbag at her office when she left at 12.40pm. Police said she was wearing a grey skirt, dark jacket and low heels when she was last seen.

Witnesses reported seeing her arguing with a man outside a property in Shorrolds Road, Fulham at about 1pm. It was the last time she was seen alive.

After she failed to attend another appointment, her boss at Sturgis estate agents reported her missing. Her white Ford Fiesta was later discovered in Stevenage Road, about a mile away from her original appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car had been left with doors unlocked and handbrake off but her keys were missing but her purse was in the driver's door pocket. Her body has never been found but in 1994 she was officially declared dead, presumed murdered.

In December 2000 police dug up Norton Barracks in Worcestershire and again in February 2001 after receiving new information. In December 2000, police had also searched a nearby brickworks, which had been mentioned in several of the original witness statements.

In August 2010, police began searching a field off the B4084 between Pershore and Drakes Broughton, about three miles from the Barracks.