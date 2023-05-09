All Sections
Killer Yorkshire driver who hit cyclist at 82mph and left him to die has prison sentence increased by two years

A banned driver who killed a cyclist and left him for dead has had his prison term increased after the Court of Appeal reviewed the sentence.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 9th May 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:48 BST

Lee Beevers, 27, from Normanton, West Yorkshire, has had his original sentence overturned and been detained in prison for six years instead of four under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

He struck cyclist Alan Tankard, 33, on Wakefield Road in April 2022, leaving him to die in the road without calling for assistance. Beevers was driving his friend’s Honda Civic with several passengers, some of whom had pleaded for him to slow down as he reached speeds of up to 82mph.

He drove on without checking on Alan Tankard after he had been propelled into the air by the impact while he was crossing the road. He died at the scene. The Honda was then burned to prevent detection, but Beevers was arrested at his Normanton home soon after.

Killer driver Lee BeeversKiller driver Lee Beevers
He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on 19 January 2023 to four years and eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for five years and four months.

His sentence was increased by the Court of Appeal to six years at a hearing on April 21.

The Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, said: “Lee Beevers was a persistent offender with several driving convictions already to his name. He repeatedly ignored requests from his passengers to slow down before he callously fled the scene after he smashed into his victim.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to Alan Tankard’s family. While Lee Beevers’ extended sentence won’t change what happened, the court has recognised the severity of his crimes and determined that Lee Bevers should spend longer behind bars for his reckless and heartless actions.”

Cyclist Alan Tankard died instantlyCyclist Alan Tankard died instantly
Beevers was also in court six weeks before Mr Tankard’s death after being caught driving without a licence. While being treated in a psychiatric hospital after being detained, he even posted an offensive message on Facebook directed at West Yorkshire Police, who investigated Mr Tankard’s death.