Kirklees College in Huddersfield 'locked down by armed police' - but students told to come in as normal

Kirklees College has told students to come in as normal today despite a lockdown by armed police close to the Huddersfield site.

The college tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: "Due a police incident close to our Huddersfield centre, we were placed in a lockdown. All students due to attend today should come into college as normal."

West Yorkshire Police said: “Kirklees Police conducted a planned operation at a former commercial premises on Nile Street, Huddersfield today as part of an investigation into suspected drugs offending.

“Due to the scale of the premises, and its location next to water, a large number of officers were deployed including a specialist underwater search team.

Kirklees College, Huddersfield

“Owing to information received, armed officers and other specialist resources were also deployed.

“Eight men were arrested at the location in connection with the operation and are now in police custody.

