Kitten found with 'deliberately broken legs' in Yorkshire was 'thrown out with the rubbish'

A kitten found wrapped in a carpet and dumped with household rubbish in Yorkshire is believed to have had his legs deliberately broken.

RSPCA inspectors said the black and white kitten, named Forest, had 'literally been thrown out with the rubbish in Sheffield. It is thought the four-month-old cat's limbs were deliberately broken before he was dumped.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw said: "There's no evidence to suggest Forest had been involved in a road traffic accident, no scuff marks, scabs or damaged claws which you would normally expect to see.

"So it leads us to believe the injuries to his legs have been deliberately inflicted. He's then been wrapped in a piece of carpet and literally thrown out with the rubbish."

Forest the cat.

Forest was found by a member of the public amongst bags of household waste outside flats in Sheffield. He was then taken to nearby Peak Vets where both of his front legs were found to broken.

Forest has since been transferred to the RSPCA's Great Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford where he's undergone successful surgery.

Inspector Cottle-Shaw added: "It's going to be a long, slow recovery for him but his prognosis is good and he's receiving excellent care from the fantastic team at Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

