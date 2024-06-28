Knaresborough robbery: Man armed with knife steals cash and cigarettes in petrol station robbery
At about 11pm on Thursday, June 27, a man entered the Asda petrol station on Wetherby Road in Knaresborough.
He jumped over the tills and stole tobacco and cash which he placed in a shopping bag.
The suspect, who had a knife with him, told three members of staff present to lie on the ground.
He then left the shop and headed down Manse Lane.
There were no customers in the shop at the time.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect is described as having a slim build. He was wearing a large puffer coat high-vis jacket with a navy blue sweatshirt underneath, dark jeans, a dark-coloured beanie hat, dark-coloured work boots, gloves and a white mask over his face.
North Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information to contact them quoting reference 12240114253.