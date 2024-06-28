A man armed with a knife stole cigarettes and cash during a robbery at a petrol station in a picturesque Yorkshire town.

At about 11pm on Thursday, June 27, a man entered the Asda petrol station on Wetherby Road in Knaresborough.

He jumped over the tills and stole tobacco and cash which he placed in a shopping bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect, who had a knife with him, told three members of staff present to lie on the ground.

North Yorkshire Police have released these CCTV images.

He then left the shop and headed down Manse Lane.

There were no customers in the shop at the time.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as having a slim build. He was wearing a large puffer coat high-vis jacket with a navy blue sweatshirt underneath, dark jeans, a dark-coloured beanie hat, dark-coloured work boots, gloves and a white mask over his face.