Knuckleduster and small sword among items seized during police raid in Hull

Cash, drugs, a knuckleduster and a small sword were among the items seized by police during a raid in Hull.

Officers found between £1,200 and £1,500 in cash, 700 diazepam tablets, six wraps of suspected crack cocaine and other suspected class B drugs when they searched at a property on Riston Street this morning.

Cash, weapons and suspected stolen goods seized by police during a raid in Hull.

Read more: Man arrested and drugs seized after police raids in Hull



They also seized a knuckleduster and a small sword as well as a number of suspected stolen items including smart phones, tablets, and aftershave and perfume.

Humberside Police said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, handling stolen goods, and money laundering.

He remained in police custody this afternoon, the force said.

Read more: Police seize £30,000 and steroids in raids across Hull

