Undated handout photo issued by West Yorkshire Police of 27 year-old Kulsuma Akter. Habibur Masum, 26, is due to be sentenced on Tuesday at Bradford Crown Court after he was found guilty of the murder of his wife 27 year-old Kulsuma Akter, when he stabbed her to death as she pushed their baby in a pram.West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire

A controlling husband who “viciously and mercilessly” murdered his wife in a knife attack while she was pushing their baby in a pram has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Kulsuma Akter was left bleeding to death by 27-year-old Habibur Masum, who had stalked her to a women’s refuge in Bradford and attacked her in broad daylight.

Masum, 27, was told he is “violent, self-centred, jealous, controlling and coercive” by judge Mr Justice Cotter on Tuesday as he was sentenced at the city’s crown court.

The judge also told Masum: “You stole a precious young life in a brutal and merciless fashion.”

Ms Akter’s brother Emran Hussain said her death had left her family with “such a deep, painful void in our lives”.

In his sentencing remarks, the judge told Masum: “It is indeed a sad fact that it can be very difficult to entirely protect a woman in a refuge from a determined and cunning man intent on confrontation.”

Mr Justice Cotter said the “nature and extent” of his attack “proves beyond all reasonable doubt that you intended to kill her”.

Jurors previously heard Ms Akter had attempted to escape Masum by staying at the refuge in Bradford after the killer had held a knife to her throat at their home in Greater Manchester.

The judge told Masum that “such was your behaviour, Kulsuma was able to predict her own death at your hands”.

The killer was told that his fatal attack on his wife was “the most serious of domestic abuse offences” and that it represented a “violation of the trust and security that normally exists between people in an intimate relationship”.

Masum found that Ms Akter was staying at the refuge through her phone location, and loitered in streets around the hostel as well as sending her messages threatening to kill her family members if she did not return to him.