A teenager sentenced for life in prison for a murder he committed aged just 16 has been before judges again after a series of attacks behind bars.

Kyle Buckley, who is serving his sentence at Wetherby Young Offenders Institute (YOI) in West Yorkshire, was involved in a fight in the visiting area of the YOI with a self-made weapon, which was a screw attached to a fabric handle, on July 2021. A month later, he threw a kettle filled with boiling water over a prison officer, causing burns on his back. While being restrained, he spat in the eye of another prison officer.

He was sentenced to 12 months in a YOI for the incidents at Leeds Crown Court in September, to be served concurrently alongside his life sentence. However, the sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal and was subsequently quashed. He has now been ordered to serve 18 months consecutively to the minimum sentence he was given for the murder.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP said: “Increasing Buckley’s sentence both better reflects the crimes committed and sends a clear message that offences committed by serving prisoners will not be tolerated and will be met with punishment.”