Lamduan Armitage: Man arrested over death of Thai woman found in stream in 2004 bailed
The body of Lamduan Armitage, who would now be 55, was discovered by walkers in a stream at Sell Gill, near Pen-y-ghent, on September 20, 2004.
She remained unidentified for 15 years, becoming known as the Lady Of The Hills until her parents saw a news report on the story and contacted police.
DNA testing later confirmed the identity of the mother of three.
North Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday that a 61-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ms Armitage on Sunday has been released on conditional bail.
The force urged the public and media to “refrain from speculation” about the case and respect the privacy of family members and people connected to it.
Officers continue to appeal for information about the case, especially from anyone who may have got to know Ms Armitage and her family when – between March to early October 2004 – following her death they lived in Sprotborough near Doncaster, South Yorkshire, and Preston, Lancashire.
Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Cold Case Review Unit at North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference number 12170002439.