Lauren Howe death: Man, 27, charged with murdering young mother in Baildon near Bradford

Mother of two Lauren Jade Howe, 26, died in hospital on Sunday morning after an incident on Aire Way earlier.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Charlie Booth, 27, of Tennis Way, has been charged with her murder.

Lauren Howe

"Booth was remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning.