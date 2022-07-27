Lauren Howe death: Man, 27, charged with murdering young mother in Baildon near Bradford

Mother of two Lauren Jade Howe, 26, died in hospital on Sunday morning after an incident on Aire Way earlier.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Charlie Booth, 27, of Tennis Way, has been charged with her murder.
"Booth was remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning.
"The family of Lauren have released a picture of her. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers."