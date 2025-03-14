Lea Mill Park Drive, Yeadon: Woman dies after being hit by car she just got out of on private driveway
West Yorkshire Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened on Lea Mill Park Drive in Yeadon at around 2.40pm on Thursday (Mar 13).
A statement from the force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on a private drive in Yeadon, Leeds, yesterday (13/3) in which a female passenger from the vehicle died.
“The collision happened on a driveway off Lea Mill Park Drive at around 2:40pm and involved a Hyundai Tucson vehicle which pulled onto the driveway at the address and struck the female after she has left the vehicle.
“A man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending further enquiries.
“Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are investigating the collision and ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and who may have seen it to come forward.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13240143144. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.