Lea Mill Park Drive, Yeadon: Tributes paid to woman who died after being hit by car on a private driveway
At around 2:40pm on Thursday (Mar 13), an incident occurred on a driveway off Lea Mill Park Drive and involved a Hyundai Tucson vehicle which pulled onto the driveway at the address and struck the female after she had left the car.
Police confirmed the woman had died following the incident.
West Yorkshire Police has named the woman as Pauline Millward, 76, from Yeadon.
Pauline’s family have released a photograph of her and a tribute: “Pauline was a wonderful woman. She was an amazing mother, wife, mother-in-law, grandmother and sister who would have done anything for her family.
“She will be missed every day by all who knew her. At this time we would ask for some privacy as a family.”
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are continuing to appeal to anyone who saw the collision to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240143144.