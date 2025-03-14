Police have named the woman who died after she was hit by a car which she had gotten out of on a driveway in Yorkshire

At around 2:40pm on Thursday (Mar 13), an incident occurred on a driveway off Lea Mill Park Drive and involved a Hyundai Tucson vehicle which pulled onto the driveway at the address and struck the female after she had left the car.

Police confirmed the woman had died following the incident.

West Yorkshire Police has named the woman as Pauline Millward, 76, from Yeadon.

Pauline has been described as "an amazing mother, wife, mother-in-law, grandmother and sister who would have done anything for her family" | West Yorkshire Police

Pauline’s family have released a photograph of her and a tribute: “Pauline was a wonderful woman. She was an amazing mother, wife, mother-in-law, grandmother and sister who would have done anything for her family.

“She will be missed every day by all who knew her. At this time we would ask for some privacy as a family.”

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are continuing to appeal to anyone who saw the collision to come forward.