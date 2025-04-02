A bus driver is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash involving a van which resulted in the bus crashing into a house.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said the bus was involved in a collision with a Luton van in Leadwell Lane in Rothwell, Leeds, shortly after noon today (Apr 2).

As a result of the crash, the bus crashed into a nearby house, while the driver of the van failed to stop and drove off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus driver has been left with life-threatening injuries, while several passengers on the bus have also been treated for injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

A statement from the force said: “The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

“A number of passengers on the bus are being treated for injuries. The driver of the van failed to stop and left the scene of the collision.

“Leadwell Lane is currently closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0697 of April 2.