Leadwell Lane, Rothwell: Bus driver seriously injured after crashing into house in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said the bus was involved in a collision with a Luton van in Leadwell Lane in Rothwell, Leeds, shortly after noon today (Apr 2).
As a result of the crash, the bus crashed into a nearby house, while the driver of the van failed to stop and drove off.
The bus driver has been left with life-threatening injuries, while several passengers on the bus have also been treated for injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.
A statement from the force said: “The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
“A number of passengers on the bus are being treated for injuries. The driver of the van failed to stop and left the scene of the collision.
“Leadwell Lane is currently closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0697 of April 2.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.