Two men found guilty of murder after 'lovely bloke' stabbed in Yorkshire car park

Two men have been found guilty of murder after a man was stabbed to death in a Yorkshire car park.

Simon Welsh and Jake Shaw have been on trial alongside a third man for the last three weeks over the death of Lee Peter Davies in Drummond Street, Rotherham, on June 18 last year.

Police were called to the scene and found the 38-year-old victim in a critical condition from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Welsh, 37, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, and Shaw, 27, of Canklow Road, Rotherham, were both found guilty of murder following the trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Welsh was also found guilty of GBH with intent relating to an incident from November 2023. A third man, Martin Shaw, was found not guilty of murder.

Following the verdict, Mr Davies’ family released a statement via South Yorkshire Police.

It said: “Today we feel that justice has been served and we welcome the guilty verdict placed upon the defendants. Losing our son Lee Peter Davies has taken an enormous toll on our family.

“He will be missed beyond measure, especially by his two young children who now have to grow up and navigate life without a father.

Lee Davies was 38-years-old when he died from a stab wound to the heart | Submit

“We would like to thank the jury, the heroic witnesses who came to court and the investigation team for their time and efforts and a special thanks to the prosecution team, the OIC and SIO and our Family Liaison Officer.

"We now ask that we are afforded the time to grieve for Lee privately knowing that his murderers are going to be punished appropriately."