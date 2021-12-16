Alex Flint, 30, from Leeds, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which involved a stolen Vauxhall Zafira on Leeds and Bradford Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning (December 14).

Another man was arrested on Wednesday (December 15) in connection with the burglary, which happened at Ganners Road in Bramley. A 28-year-old man was also stabbed during the burglary.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A silver Vauxhall Zafira that was stolen in the incident by two suspects was in collision with a wall in Leeds and Bradford Road a short time later. A man from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of the crash which killed Alex Flint. (Pic: Dan Sheridan)

"Officers were concerned for the welfare of a second man believed to have been in the vehicle but that has been resolved as a result of the arrest.

"The vehicle had made off from a police unit immediately prior to the collision and the Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an independent investigation."

The road was closed for a large part of the day on Tuesday as police carried out investigations.