This is one of six measures being brought in by the Home Office to target crimes motivated by the perception that a person has brought shame to themselves, their family or the community. These can include female genital mutilation, forced marriage and murder.

New statutory guidance and a legal definition of honour-based abuse will be brought in to help combat the crime, the Government said.

The Home Office will pilot a study looking at how widespread this crime is, a community awareness campaign will be launched and teachers, police officers, social workers and healthcare professionals will receive more training under the new policies.

Ahead of the announcement, Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding and Vawg, visited Leeds-based charity Karma Nirvana, which has backed the measures, alongside The Yorkshire Post.

Ms Phillips said: “These crimes can cause unimaginable long lasting physical and mental pain for their victims. They have no place in our society and we must do everything we can to put a stop to them.

Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips as the Karma Nirvana honour-based abuse charity in Headingley, Leeds. Credit: Simon Hulme | Simon Hulme

“This starts with a clearer definition of the crime and guidance backed in law so that the government, law enforcement and the voluntary sector can work hand in hand to give victims the support they deserve.

“It is also vital that we understand the true scale and nature of these crimes in England and Wales. This will enable us and our partners to help make sure that more victims are protected and more perpetrators face time behind bars.”

Natasha Rattu, executive director of Karma Nirvana said: “Today marks a landmark moment in how ‘honour’-based abuse is understood and responded to in this country.

Jess Phillips at Karma Nirvana. Credit: Simon Hulme/Yorkshire Post | Simon Hulme/Yorkshire Post

“For years, Karma Nirvana and survivors have called for a statutory definition, and its introduction is a powerful recognition of their voices.

“This step will mean victims are no longer overlooked but seen, heard, and supported, while professionals are better equipped to act.”

The Home Office is set to share best practices from a pilot run by Bradford Police to tackle forced marriage.

This comes after pregnant Leeds woman Fawziyah Javed, 31, was pushed from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh in 2021 by her husband after she decided to leave the marriage.

Yasmin Javed, Fawziyah’s mother, said: “I am pleased that the government has listened to our calls for a statutory definition of ‘honour’-based abuse, and that this change has been made in Fawziyah's memory.