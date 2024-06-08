Ten dogs, including eight puppies, have been found dead in a bag pulled from a canal in Yorkshire.

The dogs were found on May 20 in the canal running alongside the River Aire, by Holts Crest Way, Leeds.

A member of the public had spotted a large Sports Direct bag in the canal and contacted the RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two adult French bulldogs, six French bulldog puppies and two terrier puppies were found inside the bag, along with a red brick.

Ten dogs - two adults and eight puppies - have been found dead in a bag pulled from a Leeds canal. The bag had been weighed down with a brick. Photo: RSPCA

In August last year a family of French bulldogs - two adults and three puppies - believed to have been drowned were pulled from the canal, again in a Sports Direct bag.

Despite an appeal for information from the RSPCA, no one responsible for the incident was traced.

Animal Rescue Officer, Hannah Williams, said: “It is very suspicious that two identical incidents have occurred in the same area, both families of French bulldogs and both in Sports Direct bags. It seems highly likely that these are linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's awful to think what these poor dogs went through and I'm keen to piece together what happened leading up to finding them. They didn't appear to be in ill health which makes us, very sadly, believe they could have been intentionally drowned.

“This would be an awful act of animal cruelty and we are urging anyone who has any information about this possibility to get in touch with us so we can find out what happened to these poor dogs.”