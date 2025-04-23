A group of balaclava-clad teenagers were seen fighting with machetes in broad daylight in Leeds this week.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on Easterly Road, near the junction with Amberton Road, in the city at around 2.40pm on Tuesday (Apr 22).

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured in the fight, and was driven to hospital by a passing member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teen was left with a serious injury to the side of his dead and substantial damage to his ear as well as slash wounds to his back.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening but may be life-changing. He was later arrested on suspicion of affray and is continuing to undergo treatment.

Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: “This incident took place next to a busy dual carriageway in the middle of the afternoon, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or phone footage that could assist the investigation.”