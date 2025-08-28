Leeds family’s tribute to ‘cheeky and intelligent’ teenager after fatal e-bike crash
A teenager riding an e-bike crashed into a tree on Butcher Hill, in the West Park area.
The teenager died after suffering serious injuries in the crash.
Police have named the teenager as Jibrael Fehintola, 18, from Woodhouse, Leeds.
His funeral took place on Wednesday (Aug 27).
Jibreal’s family has paid tribute to a “charming, ambitious and resilient” young man with “endless potential.”
In a statement, Jibrael’s family said: “Jibrael was our beautiful baby boy. A charming, cheeky, intelligent young man with endless potential.
“He was bold and hardworking, ambitious and resilient. He was loved unconditionally by our family and his friends. His radiant smile consumed any room he graced.
“His generosity and kindness were natural and unmatched. Jibrael was a delight to know and a memorable, charismatic soul.
“Although taken from us too soon, accidents happen and he enjoyed the life he lived to the fullest, by the grace of God.”
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) continue to investigate the collision and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Polices said: “The investigation is continuing, and file will be prepared for the West Yorkshire Coroner.
“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam of video footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0545 of 23/8.”