Leeds fatal: Man, 27, dies in motorcycle crash near busy Armley Gyratory junction
At around 5:36pm on Friday (Jul 25), police responded to reports of a one vehicle crash involving a motorbike.
The incident occurred on Wellington Road just off the Armley Gyratory, in Leeds.
The motorbike was travelling away from the Armley Gyratory onto Wellington Road when it left the road and crashed into a wall.
The rider, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry team are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam footage from the incident to come forward.
“Any information can be given via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.ukl/livechat quoting log 1501 of 25 July.”