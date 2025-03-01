Leeds man, 24, charged with rape and attempted rape

A 24-year-old man has been charged with rape and attempted rape after an incident in the early hours of the morning in central Leeds.

Nicholas Moco, of Royal Park Avenue, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (1 March) charged with rape and attempted rape.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on 31 March.

The charges relate to an incident that occurred outside Wharf Chambers, in Wharf Street, Leeds at about 5am on 22 February.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation and provide support to the victim.

