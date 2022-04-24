Police were called to Autumn Place, Burley, at about 10am today following reports of an assault.
The victims were left with cuts and bruises following the incident and the attacker fled, police said.
Armed officers then arrested a 21-year-old man near to the house on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon.
He remains in police custody, police added.
Anyone who witnessed what occurred or has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, referencing crime number 13220218603.
Information can also be given online using the West Yorkshire Police live chat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.