Police were called to Autumn Place, Burley, at about 10am today following reports of an assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victims were left with cuts and bruises following the incident and the attacker fled, police said.

Police are now appealing for witnesses near to the house on Autumn Place, Burley. Photo: Google

Armed officers then arrested a 21-year-old man near to the house on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in police custody, police added.

Anyone who witnessed what occurred or has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, referencing crime number 13220218603.