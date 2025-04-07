Leeds man jailed for more than 20 years for sex offences against young girl

A Leeds man has been jailed for more than 20 years after being convicted of a series of serious sexual offences against a young girl more than a decade ago.

Khalid Hussain, 56, was sentenced to 24 years at Leeds Crown Court on Monday April 7 for ten sexual offences, including five rape offences committed against a then young girl.

Police have praised the bravery of the victim in coming forwards as an adult and then supporting the prosecution against Hussain.

Hussain was found guilty of all offences by a jury at a trial at Leeds Crown Court in October 2024.

The jury heard Hussain had committed the offences against a young victim between the years 2010 and 2014.

She first reported the offending in March 2020 sparking an investigation led by the Leeds Safeguarding Team.

Hussain was first arrested shortly after the first report was made.

DC Bernadette Cooper, officer in the case said: “The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery in coming forward and making the report to police.

“It has been an incredibly long and challenging time for her and she has not wavered in her support for the investigation to allow us to investigate this matter objectively and robustly.

“Hussain’s offences have quite simply been appalling and we welcome his sentencing today.

“We always encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forwards, no matter how long ago offending took place.