Leeds: Man seriously injured in Harehills machete attack as police launch appeal

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th May 2025, 17:52 BST
Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was seriously injured in a machete attack, in Leeds.

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was seriously injured in an attack in Leeds.

Most Popular

The victim, a 31-year-old man, suffered a serious wound to his arm after he was attacked by another man, allegedly, with a machete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The attack occurred on a street in Bayswater Grove, Harehills, at about 5.35pm on Tuesday (Apr 29).

The suspect ran off down Bayswater Mount in the direction of Roundhay Road.placeholder image
The suspect ran off down Bayswater Mount in the direction of Roundhay Road. | West Yorkshire Police

The suspect ran off down Bayswater Mount in the direction of Roundhay Road.

Police have released an image of the suspect running away from the area the attack took place.

In a statement a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in identifying the offender is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13250237405 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

“Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:PoliceSuspectLeedsWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice