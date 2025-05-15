Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was seriously injured in a machete attack, in Leeds.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, suffered a serious wound to his arm after he was attacked by another man, allegedly, with a machete.

The attack occurred on a street in Bayswater Grove, Harehills, at about 5.35pm on Tuesday (Apr 29).

The suspect ran off down Bayswater Mount in the direction of Roundhay Road. | West Yorkshire Police

The suspect ran off down Bayswater Mount in the direction of Roundhay Road.

Police have released an image of the suspect running away from the area the attack took place.

In a statement a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in identifying the offender is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13250237405 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat