Leeds mum jailed for stealing £5 from Alzheimer sufferer's purse on camera

A mum who was caught on camera walking into the home of an elderly Alzheimer’s sufferer and stealing a five pound note from her purse has been sent to prison.

Donna Wadkin was filmed walking into the kitchen of the 81-year-old victim’s home in Belle Isle, Leeds, and taking the cash.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim was still upset and confused two days after the incident.

Wadkin, 41, was jailed for 12 month over the distress it had caused to the victim.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “You knew perfectly well what you were doing.

“Stealing money from a vulnerable old lady when you went to her house.

“Harm is not only to be assessed by the amount of money.

“It may have been only five pounds to you, but to her it plainly caused very significant distress.

"The courts can’t overlook offences like this.”

John Hobley, prosecuting, said the victim’s son had set up a camera in the property for his mother’s welfare.

The incident happened in October last year when Wadkin walked into the kitchen.

Mr Hobley said the elderly women voluntarily gave Wadkin £2.

He said the defendant then reached into the purse and took the note which she then hid in her pocket. Mr Hobley said the incident lasted about seconds before Wadkin left the property.

The victim became upset two days later when she discovered that there was no money in her purse during a shopping trip with her daughter.

Wadkin, 41, of West Grange Road, Belle Isle, pleaded guilty to theft. She has previous convictions for breaching anti-social behaviour orders.

Adrian Pollard, mitigating, said mother-of-one Wadkin had been out of trouble since 2010.

He said: “Her life has not been the easiest.”