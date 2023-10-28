Yorkshire detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Leeds and are now seeking witnesses.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 5.15pm last Wednesday (October 25) about a woman who was being given emergency treatment at an address in Oatland Court, Leeds.

The woman, who was 43, was found to have had multiple injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries are ongoing to determine how the deceased suffered these injuries and a 58-year-old man remains in custody.

West Yorkshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around Oatland Court between the hours of 5.30am and 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 25.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter at this time.”

Anyone with any information that may assist is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101 live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is: 13230593635.