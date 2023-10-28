Leeds murder investigation: Yorkshire detectives launch murder investigation into the death of woman in Leeds
Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 5.15pm last Wednesday (October 25) about a woman who was being given emergency treatment at an address in Oatland Court, Leeds.
The woman, who was 43, was found to have had multiple injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Enquiries are ongoing to determine how the deceased suffered these injuries and a 58-year-old man remains in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around Oatland Court between the hours of 5.30am and 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 25.
“We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter at this time.”
Anyone with any information that may assist is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101 live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is: 13230593635.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.