Leeds roads reopen after "suspicious package" debunked by police and Army EOD team
West Yorkshire Police esponded to reports of a “suspicious package” in Leeds on Saturday (Sept 14).
Road closures were then put in place Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds, near the A6120 ring road roundabout and a small number of nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.
This was to allow officers to examine the package.
An Army EOD team was called in to examine the package, which comprised of a plastic bag and a military-style metal container.
The package was then confirmed it to be non-suspicious.
The roads previously cordoned off reopened shortly afterwards.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Members of the public are thanked for their patience and understanding following an incident that has caused significant disruption.”