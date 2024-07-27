A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in Leeds following an incident on Thursday.

Patson Mafaune, of Servia Drive in Woodhouse, appeared before magistrates on Saturday as as detectives continue to investigate a shooting which caused damage to a vehicle on Burley Road on Thursday July 25.

Mafaune was charged with offences of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.

No one was injured in the incident, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.