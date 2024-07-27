Leeds shooting: Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired
Patson Mafaune, of Servia Drive in Woodhouse, appeared before magistrates on Saturday as as detectives continue to investigate a shooting which caused damage to a vehicle on Burley Road on Thursday July 25.
Mafaune was charged with offences of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.
No one was injured in the incident, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
Officers are continuing to appeal for information and anyone with information about the incident or footage of it is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101.