Teen who fled country after shooting man in broad daylight is jailed
Mohammed Shakeel Malik had ridden around the Stainbeck Road area of Leeds on the afternoon on August 11 last year looking for revenge following a disturbance between two groups of males around an hour before.
Malik was seen on CCTV riding around the area, while a nearby camera also captured the sound of the gunshot which he fired at a 27-year-old man in the street.
His victim was rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest - but the bullet was found to have gone through the right side of his chest and exited his right arm without causing any life threatening or life changing injuries.
West Yorkshire Police initially launched an attempted murder investigation, and Malik fled the country the day after the shooting, flying to Bangkok from Heathrow Airport on a ticket bought just hours before the flight.
He arrived back in the UK on September 12 and was arrested on his arrival at Manchester Airport.
On the morning of his trial, Malik, of Stonegate Edge, Meanwood, admitted section 18 wounding with intent, which was accepted by the prosecution.
On Friday (May 23) he was jailed for 13 and a half years, with an extended licence period of five years.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This was a truly shocking incident where Malik, who was just eighteen years old at the time, has been able to access a firearm and resort to such an extreme level of violence without any consideration of the harm that could have been caused to the victim or those passing by on what was a sunny Sunday afternoon. It was only by sheer chance that the victim wasn’t fatally injured.
“The criminal use of firearms on our streets is something that will always attract the highest level of investigation, and it was detailed and comprehensive enquiries by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team that built up a clear evidential trail that led us to Malik.
“We hope that his conviction and imprisonment will help to reassure the community and serve as a reminder of the serious penalties that others can expect if they choose who involve themselves in this type of offending.”