Leeds suspected burglar arrested after 120 mph police chase leading to M62 crash

A suspected burglar from Leeds has been arrested after leading police in a 120 mph chase and fleeing from his crashed car on the M62.

At around 3am on Tuesday (Oct 8), North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a group of men dressed in dark clothing “behaving suspiciously” in Sherburn in Elmet.

Following this, police officers were deployed to search for the group.

Just after 3:30am an officer spotted a silver VW Golf on the A162 at South Milford, heading south.

When the car was signalled to stop, it failed to do so and led police in a chase getting up to speeds of 120mph.

A short time later the car was found crashed on the M62 roundabout at Ferrybridge.

Officers arrested the man after he fled from the scene of his crashed car.

A police dog tracked towards nearby warehouses, where officers were able to detain a man making off across fields.

A 25-year-old man from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and burglary.

He remains in custody at this time.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re extremely grateful to the vigilant resident who did exactly the right thing by contacting the police.