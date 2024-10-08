Leeds suspected burglar arrested after 120 mph police chase leading to M62 crash

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 8th Oct 2024
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 11:32 BST
A suspected burglar from Leeds has been arrested after leading police in a 120 mph chase and fleeing from his crashed car on the M62.

At around 3am on Tuesday (Oct 8), North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a group of men dressed in dark clothing “behaving suspiciously” in Sherburn in Elmet.

Following this, police officers were deployed to search for the group.

Just after 3:30am an officer spotted a silver VW Golf on the A162 at South Milford, heading south.

When the car was signalled to stop, it failed to do so and led police in a chase getting up to speeds of 120mph.

A short time later the car was found crashed on the M62 roundabout at Ferrybridge.

Officers arrested the man after he fled from the scene of his crashed car.

A police dog tracked towards nearby warehouses, where officers were able to detain a man making off across fields.

A 25-year-old man from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and burglary.

He remains in custody at this time.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re extremely grateful to the vigilant resident who did exactly the right thing by contacting the police.

“If you see or hear something suspicious, call 101 – or 999 if a crime is in progress.”

