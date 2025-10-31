Police dashcam footage shows the moment a Leeds man reached speeds of more than 130mph while ‘appearing to race another vehicle’.

A Leeds man has been banned from the roads after reaching speeds of more than 130mph.

Robert Kelly, of East Street, Leeds, was sentenced to 16 weeks suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

The 31-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday October 24 where he was also disqualified from driving for two years and must then pass an extended driving test to regain his licence.

At 9.35pm on Thursday October 23, officers were travelling in an unmarked police vehicle along Watkinson Way, Widnes, Cheshire.

Cheshire Constabulary say officers witnessed Kelly driving a Volkswagen Golf travelling in excess of 130mph along the 70mph-limit dual carriageway, appearing to be ‘racing’ another vehicle. Officers intercepted Kelly and stopped him in his vehicle near Earl Drive.

It was established that Kelly had bail conditions not to engage in car meets or anti-social driving and he was subsequently arrested and later charged with dangerous driving. Kelly pleaded guilty at court the following day.

Cheshire Constabulary statement

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Despite being under conditions not to engage in anti-social driving, Kelly got behind the wheel and reached incredibly dangerous speeds, almost double the speed limit.

“This isn’t officers ‘spoiling the fun’; driving at such speeds in dark, wet and windy weather conditions could easily have ended in a collision, with Kelly injuring not only himself, but also innocent motorists.

“Some people forget that driving and being in control of a vehicle which can easily injure or kill someone is a privilege, not a right, and respecting the rules of the road is not just to keep you safe, but also the others who you share the road with.