Left on the line: Trains struck 97 objects last year - from shopping trolleys to a garden gate
Services across the North of England struck 97 objects in the past year, the operator has outlined, with some items placed deliberately.
While only 10 of these incidents caused damage, each and every one represents a risk to safety, while damaged carriages have to be taken out of service for repair.
Among the items that trains came into contact with were bicycles, a wheelie bin, bricks, fence panels, a garden gate, road signs, shopping trolleys and traffic cones.
Matt Rice, chief operating officer, said: “Our trains travel at high speed and any item on the track represents a risk to the train and the safety of everyone on-board.
“Whilst some items might end up on the tracks due to high winds or accidents – some are deliberately placed there by people with no regard for the safety of others."
Most trains are now fitted with external CCTV, he added, with footage that can be viewed by British Transport Police in real time.
“We would appeal to anyone committing this senseless activity to stop – and remind them that it is a criminal offence to trespass on the railway,” he said.