Humberside Police have provided an update into the investigation into Legacy Funeral Directors.

Scores of families have been given devastating news since police began a huge investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors following the recovery of 35 bodies and suspected human ashes at the firm’s site in Hessle Road earlier this year.

Bereaved relatives across Hull and East Yorkshire have been left questioning whether they have the ashes of their loved ones, with many saying they have been told they definitely have the wrong remains.

In a new update on September 12, Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said the investigation is “by far the most challenging and complex due to the vast number of people who have been affected, and who continue to try to come to terms with the grief and the enormity of what has happened.“

Police are in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service and specialist lawyers in respect of the investigation, the force confirmed.

ACC McLoughlin said: “Based on these discussions and on reviewing the evidence as part of the investigation, our Senior Investigating Officer has made the decision that a woman arrested in March this year, is now no longer a suspect and has been released from bail with no further action to be taken.

“The families of the 35 deceased have been updated and contact made with other families who have been affected to advise of the update.

“Every strand of this investigation carries an untold amount of grief, heartache and distress for those who have been affected, and we will always provide updates as and when we are able to about the progression and next steps, after those who have been so deeply affected are informed first.“

A man arrested in March and a woman arrested in July remain on conditional police bail as enquiries continue.

The statement continued: “I want to offer my assurance that our dedicated investigation team continue to work tirelessly to gather and assess evidence, and work is continually ongoing in the preparation of our casefile for submission to the CPS.