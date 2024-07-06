Further work is now continuing after a man and woman were questioned by detectives with regard to suspected offences of money laundering, theft and fraud in connection to the Legacy Funeral Directors investigation.

The woman, 54-years-old, was arrested as part of a pre-planned operation on suspicion of money laundering, and the man, 46-years-old, who had previously been arrested in March for other suspected offences, was arrested on suspicion of theft, making, or supplying articles for use in frauds and offences under the Financial Services Act.

Both have been bailed as detectives continue to carry out extensive and detailed analysis of the information collated, Humberside Police said.

A woman, 23-years-old, who was also previously arrested in March on suspicion of prevention of a lawful burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position, remains on police bail.

Deputy Chief Constable David Marshall said: “There is work being carried out continuously behind the scenes as part of the investigation, and with these arrests for new and additional suspected offences, detailed analysis must now be completed to ensure we explore every possible avenue as we progress through the investigative process.

“We are determined to ensure we provide the much-needed answers for the families, the bereaved and all those who have suffered and have been so deeply affected by the information and evidence uncovered as part of the investigation.

“We do not underestimate the devastating impact this will have had on hundreds, possibly thousands, of people and their lives, and our aim is to provide the best possible service and care as we navigate such a multifaceted and complex investigation. However, this is an extremely large and complex investigation and it will take time to fully determine the facts. We have significant resources committed to complete this as soon as possible.

“We continue to personally visit the 163 families regarding the repatriation of the ashes recovered from the Hessle Road premise, with both my officers and support staff from Hull City Council and East Riding Council in attendance where needed, to offer care and assistance to those who require help.