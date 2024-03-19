Legacy Funeral Directors: Council pledges support to those affected by 'harrowing' investigation

Hull City Council and East Riding Council have been working with the National Crime Agency and Humberside Police in their ongoing investigation into the funeral directors. Hull’s Councillor Mike Ross said they understood people would have further questions and need support to help them recover from the incident.

East Riding Council Leader Coun Anne Handley said they were committed to supporting the mental and emotional wellbeing of those affected. It comes as the investigation into Legacy Funeral Directors remains ongoing.

Flowers have been left outside the company’s Hessle Road offices which has been investigated by police officers along with those in Anlaby Road and in Beverley. A total of 35 bodies have been recovered as part of the investigation.

Specialist officers were continuing to search three of the firm’s sites, in Hull and Beverley, East Yorkshire, on Tuesday as the force confirmed more than 120 police and civilian staff are working on the case.

Coun Ross said both councils and all agencies involved were working hard to help those affected.

Hull’s leader said: “We know there are many residents right across Hull who are deeply affected by this harrowing incident. Over the past week teams from both Hull and East Riding councils have been working to anticipate the support needed and how we can ensure it is provided.

“We will be working directly with families who are very sadly involved in this incident to ensure their needs are met. We also understand that this reaches much wider. Our communities will have questions, concerns and ultimately will need help to recover and find a way to move forward with confidence in the services they provide for their loved ones as a last act of love and care.”

Coun Handley said they were looking at how they would support those affected and help them recover in the long term.

The East Riding leader said: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by this unprecedented incident that has affected so many people. Our council, along with Hull City Council, is working to provide support to residents who may be affected in many different ways.

“One of the ways we will be helping is to make sure people know about, and have access to, a range of emotional support. We have begun working with our partners, such as GPs, who can help signpost people to the right support for them.”

Meanwhile, Coun Daren Hale, of St Andrew’s and Docklands ward which is home to the directors, has called for an emergency debate on the regulation of the industry this week.

He has requested an emergency debate at this week’s Hull full council meeting for a motion for regulation of funeral directors to be statutory.

Coun Hale said: “Everyone has been shocked and saddened by the emerging information about the events at the Legacy Funeral Parlours in this area. We cannot begin to understand the awfulness that many people here must be feeling right now, but we can try to ensure something similar does not happen again anywhere.