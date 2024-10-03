Legacy Funeral Directors: Support sessions to be made available for those affected

Four drop-in support sessions are to be run across Hull and East Yorkshire to support people affected by the investigation into the Legacy Funeral Directors in Hull.

On March 6, police received a report expressing concerns about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

As a result, 35 bodies were removed by Humberside Police from the company’s Hessle Road site in Hull. In addition to the bodies, a quantity of human ashes were also removed.

The 35 bodies were later identified and the families informed, but due to the cremation process, the ashes could not be identified. A man arrested in March as well as a woman arrested in July remain on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Legacy Funeral Directors in Hull

There are four planned drop in sessions which are to take place across the region throughout October. The dates and locations of the sessions are as follows:

October 2 – from 10:00am to 13:00pm at the Spring Bank Community Centre in Hull

October 8 – from 13:00pm to 16:00pm at Haltemprice Leisure Centre in Anlaby

October 17- from 13:00pm to 16:00pm at Lonsdale Community Centre in Hull

October 23- from 10:00am to 13:00pm at the East Riding Petuaria Centre in Brough

The drop in session have been organised by Victim Support, a charity that supports victims of crime and traumatic incidents.