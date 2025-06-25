Legacy Independent Funeral Directors: Funeral director in court over remains found at premises

A funeral director is to appear in court charged with 64 offences relating to 254 victims after an investigation into remains found at his premises.

Robert Bush, 47, faces 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial and 30 counts of fraud by false representation relating to bodies found at the firm’s Hessle Road site in Hull in March last year.

He has also been charged with one count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans sold between May 2012 and March 2024, encompassing 172 victims, and one count of fraud in relation to human ashes, encompassing 50 victims, between August 2017 and March 2024, Humberside Police said previously.

Bush is also accused of two counts of theft from charities between September 2022 and March 2024.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court today (Jun 25).

The force launched an investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors across three premises in Hull and East Yorkshire in March last year.

Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, was charged in April this year.

