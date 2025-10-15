A funeral director is to enter pleas to 65 charges spanning more than 10 years after a major investigation into human remains found at his premises.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Bush, 47, faces counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body, relating to 30 different people, plus a range of other charges, after remains were found at one of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors’ sites in Hull.

Bush, who will appear at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday, is also charged with 33 counts of fraud by false representation, one count of fraudulent trading relating to funeral plans, and one of theft from a range of charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the fraud by false representation charges relate to the proper care of remains and the return of ashes.

Flowers are left outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Humberside Police launched an investigation into the funeral home after a report of “concern for care of the deceased” in March last year.

A month after the investigation started, the force said it had received more than 2,000 calls on a dedicated phone line from families concerned about their loved ones’ ashes.