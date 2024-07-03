A third arrest has been made as part of the ongoing investigation into a Hull funeral directors.

A woman, 54, been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

It comes as part of a pre-planned operation in connection to the investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, Humberside Police said.

A man, 46, who was on bail following his arrest in March this year on suspicion of prevention of a lawful burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position in connection to the investigation, has also been arrested today on suspicion of theft, making or supplying articles for use in frauds and offences under the Financial Services Act as part of the pre-planned operation.

He remains in police custody.

A woman, 23, who was previously arrested in March on suspicion of prevention of a lawful burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position remains on police bail.