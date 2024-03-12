Police are investigating Hull-based Legacy Independent Funeral Directors after reports of “concern for care of the deceased”.

Specialist officers have removed the bodies of 35 people and the suspected ashes of a number of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the investigation and released on bail.

Deputy Chief Constable David Marshall pledged to put the “heartbroken families” of those affected at the core of its investigation into the “truly horrific incident”.

He told a press conference in North Ferriby on Tuesday: “We are continuing to support the families involved through this extremely difficult and distressing time. This has been a truly horrific incident and they are understandably distraught and have many questions, and we are doing everything we can to give them the answers they desperately need.

"This is an extremely complex and sensitive investigation, with heartbroken and devastated families at the core of it, and we are determined to make sure that we keep the families involved at the heart of everything we are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin told reporters more than 1,000 calls had been received from concerned members of the public.

Police who have removed the bodies of 35 people and the suspected ashes of a number of others from a funeral directors have said they are investigating a “truly horrific incident”. Pictured: Floral tributes left outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Mr McLoughlin said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to speak directly to the families and loved ones affected by this truly terrible set of circumstances.

“My heart goes out to you all and I can only imagine how distressing and upsetting it will be for you and your families.

“I know that they will want or need much more information than I can give you today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But as we progress with the investigation, I want to reassure you that we will provide you updates as soon as we can and I also want to give you a personal commitment that I will do everything possible to give you the answers that you deserve.”

Specialist officers were continuing to search three of the firm’s sites, in Hull and Beverley, East Yorkshire, on Tuesday as the force confirmed more than 120 police and civilian staff are working on the case.

The Assistant Chief Constable said the investigation was at a critical stage and the Humberside force was drawing on support nationally with more than 120 officers and staff working on inquiry.

He said this “reflects the sheer size and scale of this investigation”.

Officers cordoned off three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors sites after the force received a report on Wednesday of concerns about the “storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased”.

The bodies were removed between Friday morning and Saturday evening, the force said.