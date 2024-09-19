The family of a 31-year-old who was shot dead by police as he carried an axe on a Hull street has welcomed the reopening of the case by the police watchdog.

Lewis Skelton was tasered four times and shot twice in the back by police on November 29 2016 and later died in hospital.

The former police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, investigated the shooting but took no further action against the officer who fired the fatal shots, known only as B50, finding he had acted in the genuine belief the use of force was necessary to protect lives.

After an inquest in 2021 found that Mr Skelton was unlawfully killed, the IPCC’s successor, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), decided not to reinvestigate the case.

But Mr Skelton’s father, Glenn Skelton, challenged this finding at the High Court and a judge ruled in April that it should be quashed and a new decision be made.

The IOPC is now reopening its investigation with a dedicated team with no connection to the original IPCC investigation.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, who represents Mr Skelton’s family, said they welcomed the decision - but not the “years-long legal wrangles” which had led to it or the “begrudging way” in which the news had been delivered.

He said: “It is now nearly eight years since Lewis was shot dead by a firearms officer and the IOPC’s predecessor – the IPCC – decided that no officer should face criminal investigation or disciplinary proceedings.

“What is not apparent from the announcement is that Lewis was a man with a history of poor mental health who officers were told had not threatened any member of the public, but who was shot in the back twice whilst walking away from officers after he had been tasered four times by them.”

He said the family’s confidence in the process had been shattered, adding that the IOPC’s apparent reluctance to reopen an “admittedly flawed” investigation was “deeply damaging to public confidence.”

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said they were disappointed with the ruling, but respected the Judge’s findings. They were “extremely conscious” of the impact on everybody involved, including on armed officers who put their own safety at risk to protect the public.

Mr Skelton, who had struggled with mental health problems, was reported to police through four 999 calls. After he was found, B50 and another officer fired Tasers but this had no effect.

B50 then shot him twice in the back from close range with a pistol, with an IPCC investigation finding that “it was his honestly held belief that Mr Skelton posed a threat” to the public.

Following the inquest, the IOPC found two flaws in the IPCC’s initial review of the incident, relating to B50’s perception of Mr Skelton’s speed and his allegation that he was behaving in a threatening way.