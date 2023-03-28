All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
17 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
1 hour ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
1 hour ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
1 hour ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
2 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
15 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour

Liam Smith murder: Yorkshire pair deny murder of electrician who was gunned down and subjected to acid attack

A man and a woman from Yorkshire have denied the murder of an electrician who was gunned down and subjected to an acid attack.

By Kim Pilling, PA
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:24 BST

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, in the early evening of November 24 last year.

On Monday, Michael Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, and Rachel Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both appeared at Manchester Crown Court via prison video link as a trial date of July 10 was set.

Most Popular
Liam Smith’s body was found on a quiet residential street in Wigan, shortly after 7pm on Thursday, November 24.
Liam Smith’s body was found on a quiet residential street in Wigan, shortly after 7pm on Thursday, November 24.
Liam Smith’s body was found on a quiet residential street in Wigan, shortly after 7pm on Thursday, November 24.

Fulstow is expected to enter a plea to an additional charge of perverting the course of justice when she appears for a further case management hearing for the pair on May 15.

In January, Mr Smith's family said he was a "devoted" and "adoring" father to his two boys, aged 15 and 11, and was a "dearly loved son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandson and friend".