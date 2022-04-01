Chinese national Liang Wenbo, who is currently ranked 33rd in the world, was fined a total of £1,380 and given a 12-month community order at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Apr 1) for a “domestic-related assault”, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

A CPS spokeswoman said the alarm was raised in the early hours of July 20 last year by a 999 call from a woman who was screaming in distress.

CCTV from Charles Street, in Sheffield city centre, captured Wenbo, 35, and the victim having what appeared to be an argument which culminated in Wenbo repeatedly hitting and kicking her.

Liang Wenbo in action at York

The spokeswoman said: “Wenbo then dragged the woman to the floor and continued his assault, despite another man trying to intervene to stop him.

“Further footage from another CCTV camera showed Wenbo pushing the woman against a wall and throwing punches towards her.”

Wenbo, of Abingdon, Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at a previous hearing.

Jonathan Wettreich, deputy chief Crown prosecutor, CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “Wenbo perpetrated a sustained and deliberate assault on the female victim, late at night, leaving her in great distress.

“He has pleaded guilty and been fined £1,380 and given a community order. This was an evidence-led prosecution. We will always pursue domestic abuse cases where our legal tests are met.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and the CPS treats such cases with the utmost seriousness.”