Licenses of two Doncaster stores to be reviewed following seizure of illegal nicotine products

Doncaster Council is set to review the licenses of two Doncaster convenience stores after both were found to be selling products that break regulations on multiple occasions.

Next Tuesday (4 June), the council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will determine an application from Trading Standards to review the licenses of the two premises.

Both stores were found to be concealing illegal nicotine products during inspections by the organisation earlier this year, having already been issued prior warnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an inspection in January, several prohibited vapes were found at the premises of Stop and Shop at 15 East Laith Gate in Doncaster city centre.

In an inspection in January, several prohibited vapes were found at the premises of Stop and Shop at 15 East Laith Gate in Doncaster city centre.

Some 548 oversized vapes were found on the premises and seized by inspectors.

Trading law dictates that a vape can only hold 2ml of liquid, around 600 puffs, in order to meet regulations.

The incident was one of several failed inspections, with illegal vapes having been found on the site twice prior and warnings issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licence of Beckett Road News in Wheatley is also set to be reviewed after inspectors seized illegal tobacco and vapes on several occasions.

During a visit in January, 267 packets of illegal cigarettes and 27 packs of hand rolling tobacco were found concealed stored within the walls and a refrigerator in the back of the premises.

The products were in branded packaging, breaking EU law, with many thought to be counterfeit and therefore likely to be unsafe for consumption.

As the products were concealed, inspectors ruled that the owner knew they were against regulations and was therefore deliberately disregarding the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In previous visits, inspectors had also found and seized oversized vapes and a small quantity of wine which did not comply with labelling requirements.

The service also received an anonymous complaint claiming that the owner was selling illegal cigarettes and vapes to children in school uniform.

Inspectors applied for license reviews for both stores after stating they have “no confidence” that the regulations will be adhered to going forward.