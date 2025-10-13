A serving prisoner has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a teenage girl more than 30 years ago.

Lindsay Jo Rimer, 13, was last seen on November 7 1994 when she went to buy cornflakes from a shop in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire.

Her body was found in the Rochdale Canal five months later, in April 1995.

On Monday West Yorkshire Police said they had arrested a man at an undisclosed UK prison, where he is serving a sentence for other offences.

The force said he would be interviewed over the course of Monday and Tuesday and is expected to be bailed and returned to prison while inquiries continue.

Officers said they were also approaching a number of specific potential witnesses, mainly in the Hebden Bridge and wider Halifax area, who have been identified by the investigation.

Lindsay Rimer was a bright and inquisitive girl

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “We remain very firmly committed to doing everything we can to get justice for Lindsay, and to give her family the answers they still so desperately need after all these years.

“The arrest we have made today comes as a result of our continued focus on progressing the investigation.

“We are keeping Lindsay’s family updated and, while we appreciate the understandable public interest that today’s arrest will bring, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage.